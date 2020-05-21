NEW: Clark County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, 84 new cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw a rise of 6 more COVID-19-related deaths and 84 new positive cases Thursday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) daily report.

SNHD reports a total of 320 deaths and 5,743 cases, according to the SNHD’s Thursday’s report.

More than 500 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,376 (76.3%) Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

Note: Rates for categories with fewer than 12 cases are suppressed due to high relative standard error.

Population data source for calculating rate estimates: 2019 ASRHO Estimates and Projections Summary for 2020, Office of the State Demographer for Nevada.

Nevada is reporting 378 COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Thursday morning and 7,255 new cases.

The number of tests conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours increased by nearly 3,700 after seeing a large jump Tuesday of about 6,500 tests. There were nearly 4,000 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 3,657 more tests were conducted Wednesday as testing continues to ramp up across the state.

Nevada exceeded 7,000 cases Wednesday morning and grew by another 89 Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,255.

The state saw its largest jump of tests performed this weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to DHHS.

As of Thursday, more than 111,000 tests have been conducted and more than 84,000 tests for the virus have come back negative in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 13.74 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 20:

Las Vegas: 4,176 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 682 positive tests

Henderson: 532 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

NYE COUNTY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Nye County, and one earlier positive test for antibodies is classified as a “recovered” case. The county’s total cases now stands at 59. One person has died, but the death occurred outside the county.

CARSON CITY —Two men, both in their 30s, have tested positive for COVID-19, and the area’s case total is now at 77. Three people have died in Carson City since the pandemic began. Health officials say in their Wednesday report there are 25 active cases and 49 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said late Wednesday. He is the county’s 26th COVID-19 case. Four cases are considered active, and 22 people are listed as recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.