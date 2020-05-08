NEW: Clark County reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is reporting eight deaths in the past 24 hours related to COVID-19 and 43 new positive cases, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nevada was reporting 293 COVID-19 deaths statewide which was an increase of seven fatalities from Thursday morning.

More than 63,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 45,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The county now has a total of 253 deaths and 4,573 cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

More testing sites are opening across the state this week, allowing for more tests to be performed. DHHS reports that more than 1,600 tests have been conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — A man in his 70s with underlying health conditions has died, officials reported on Thursday. He is the 38th person with COVID-19 to die in the county. Eight new cases were reported, bringing the county’s total to 1,030.

NYE COUNTY — Two new cases have been reported in Pahrump, where there have now been 36 positive tests for COVID-19. The community is about an hour away from Las Vegas, and accounts for almost all of the cases in the sprawling rural county.

LINCOLN COUNTY — A second person has tested positive, according to a news release from the Grover C. Dils Medical Center. The person has been notified and they are self-quarantined at home. The positive test occurred in the Pioche area, officials said.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 20s tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 36, officials said Wednesday. Three people are in the hospital and 16 people have recovered.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.