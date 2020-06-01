NEW: 3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Clark County, nearly 10K tests conducted statewide over the weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County added 3 new COVID-19 related deaths to its total over the weekend, and had an increase of 62 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) latest report.

SNHD is now reporting a total of 6,719 confirmed cases and 343 deaths, according to its dashboard that updates daily.

Statewide, COVID-19 deaths increased to 421 on Sunday, up four from Saturday’s report.

Nevada reached 8,688 confirmed cases Saturday morning after increasing by 95 cases overnight.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

According to SNHD, 505 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday, May 25, and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 4,799 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, a total of 169,813 tests have been conducted in the state. Nearly 10,000 tests combined were performed Saturday and Sunday.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.7 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus in Clark County continue to increase. There is a total of 5,299 recovered cases; that’s 78.9% of all reported cases in the county, according to SNHD’s latest report.

A total of 1,565 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with no increase in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Sunday, May 31:

Las Vegas: 4,917 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 828 positive tests

Henderson: 630 positive tests

Boulder City: 35 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 49 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 29 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday. The county has a total of 1,577 cases and 60 deaths. Also, 58 people are currently hospitalized and 898 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported on Sunday. Health officials said one male under the age of 18 and two men — one in his 30s and one in his 50s — bring the area’s total to 98 cases. Four people in Carson City have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. No one is currently hospitalized and 66 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say. The county now has a total of 32 cases, and 25 people have recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.