NEW: Clark County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, state reports 7,401 total cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is reporting 381 COVID-19-related deaths statewide as of Friday morning and 146 new cases.

The number of tests conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours increased by more than 6,200 after seeing a large jump Tuesday of about 6,500 tests.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 6,283 more tests were conducted in the past 24 hours as testing continues to ramp up across the state.

Nevada exceeded 7,400 total cases Friday morning after growing by another 146, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7,401.

Clark County saw a rise of 2 more COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) daily report.

SNHD reports a total of 322 deaths and 5,815 cases, according to the SNHD’s Thursday’s report.

More than 500 confirmed cases have been reported in Clark County in the last week.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County was reported at 4,376 (76.3%) Most of the cases are in the age group of 25 to 49 years old.

Note: Rates for categories with fewer than 12 cases are suppressed due to high relative standard error.

Population data source for calculating rate estimates: 2019 ASRHO Estimates and Projections Summary for 2020, Office of the State Demographer for Nevada.

The state saw its largest jump of tests performed this weekend after it increased by 8,500 from Friday to Saturday, according to DHHS.

As of Friday, more than 117,000 tests have been conducted and more than 84,000 tests for the virus have come back negative in Nevada.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard is updated every morning for the previous day.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 13.8 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

The majority of Nevada’s coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 20:

Las Vegas: 4,176 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 682 positive tests

Henderson: 532 positive tests

Boulder City: 31 positive tests

Mesquite: 14 positive tests

Pahrump: 46 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials reported 11 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday afternoon. The county has a total of 1,316 positive tests for COVID-19 and 48 total deaths. Officials say 58 people are currently hospitalized, and 747 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in Nye County, and one earlier positive test for antibodies is classified as a “recovered” case. The county’s total cases now stands at 60. The new tests involved two people in Pahrump and one parson in Amargosa Valley. One person has died, but the death occurred outside the county.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY — A woman in her 50s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday. She is the 77th positive test in the county. Officials said she is a close contact of someone who previously tested positive, and she is self-isolating at home. Four people in the county have died, and one is currently hospitalized.

CARSON CITY — Four positive tests for COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, and the area’s case total is now at 81. The cases involved a woman in her 70s, and three men — one in his 40s, one in his 50s and one in his 90s. Three people have died in Carson City since the pandemic began. Health officials say in their Wednesday report there are 26 active cases and 52 people have recovered.

LYON COUNTY — Two residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday. The tests involved a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s. A total of 51 positive tests have occurred in the county, and five people are currently hospitalized. Officials say 38 people have recovered.

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A man in his 60s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said late Wednesday. He is the county’s 26th COVID-19 case. Four cases are considered active, and 22 people are listed as recovered.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Seven counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.