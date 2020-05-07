NEW: Clark County reports 100 more cases of COVID-19, 7 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is reporting seven deaths in the past 24 hours related to COVID-19 and 100 new positive cases, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

As of Wednesday evening, Nevada was reporting 286 COVID-19 deaths statewide which was an increase of 10 fatalities from Tuesday. The site has yet to be updated for Thursday.

More than 61,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 43,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

According to SNHD’s Wednesday report, more than 600 people recovered overnight bringing the total to 3,659. That is 81.80% of all reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County, according to SNHD.

The county now has a total of 245 deaths and 4,573 cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

More testing sites are opening across the state this week, allowing for more tests to be performed. DHHS reports that more than 1,600 tests have been conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 3,264 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 71 new cases reported Wednesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 524 total cases, up 16.

HENDERSON — 415 total cases, up 15.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 26 cases. Mesquite has 11 cases. Pahrump reports 34 total cases.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 20s tested positive, bringing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 36, officials said Wednesday. Three people are in the hospital and 16 people have recovered.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.