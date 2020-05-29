NEW: Clark County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 105 more positive cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County had an increase of 105 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and one more death, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

There are now a total of 6,457 positive cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District dashboard and 340 deaths.

Statewide, COVID-19 deaths increased to 410 on Thursday afternoon, up four from Thursday morning. Nye County reported its second death Thursday morning. Washoe County reported its 55th death Thursday afternoon.

According to SNHD, 580 positive cases were reported in the county over the past seven days.

*NOTE: Daily lab data on the DHHS Dashboard and SNHD reports is updated every morning for the previous day.

In Thursday updates, Nevada reported 410 deaths statewide, an increase of eight since Wednesday and up four from Thursday morning.

The state reached 8,208 confirmed cases Thursday morning after increasing by 95 cases overnight.

Nevada saw its largest jump in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted Monday and reported 9,325 tests Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). New tests reported Thursday dropped below the level of 4,000 that Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak had set as a daily goal.

The DHHS, which provides daily updates on coronavirus in Nevada, reported 3,413 tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

As of Thursday, a total of 151,938 tests have been conducted in the state.

Because the data shows that the state is performing well and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Sisolak announced Tuesday that Nevada can move into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Nevada’s health experts say as more testing sites open and more COVID-19 tests are conducted, the state will indeed see a rise in cases.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard.

The health district has revised the way it reports deaths, recovered cases and hospitalizations. In its most recent report, SNHD states that 14.3 people have died for every 100,000 people in Clark County.

That statistic has become an important measure of the severity of outbreaks around the country. A report on Monday indicated the rate for Nevada overall is 10.0. The worst in the nation is New York, at 137.5.

A total of 1,545 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County since the pandemic began, with an increase of 12 in the last 24 hours.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

Totals through Wednesday, May 27:

Las Vegas: 4,649 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 765 positive tests

Henderson: 589 positive tests

Boulder City: 32 positive tests

Mesquite: 19 positive tests

Pahrump: 48 positive tests

WASHOE COUNTY — Health officials say a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions has died, bringing the county to 55 COVID-19 deaths. The county has reported 1,514 positive tests, up 29 over Wednesday’s report. Officials say 60 people are hospitalized and 834 people have recovered.

NYE COUNTY — County officials reported Thursday morning that a second person has died from COVID-19. The person who died was a Pahrump resident. Nye County has reported a total of 62 positive tests for COVID-19, with the majority coming from Pahrump, which is about an hour away from Las Vegas.

LYON COUNTY — Health officials are reporting the first COVID-19 death in Lyon County. The rural county southeast of Reno is home to the small cities of Fernley, Yerington and Dayton. Currently, 57 positive tests have been reported in the county, including one new case reported Thursday involving a man in his 60s. Three people are currently hospitalized and 45 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — Three new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported late Thursday. Health officials said the cases involve a female under the age of 18, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 50s. The area now has a total of 94 positive tests — 63 people have recovered and four have died.

Only three counties have yet to report a positive test: Esmeralda, Eureka and Pershing.

Eight counties — Clark, Nye, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill, Lyon and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.