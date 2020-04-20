NEW: Clark County nears 3K COVID-19 cases, 58 percent of county cases have recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 58 percent of Clark County’s COVID-19 cases have recovered as Nevada’s most populated county nears 3,000 positive cases.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Monday report, 1,758 people in Clark County have recovered from the virus.

There have been no newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County since Sunday, with the total at 137. There are now 2,998 cases in the county, up 58 from Sunday.

Nevada is reporting 158 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Monday, up one from Sunday. The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 102 from Sunday, bringing the state’s new total to 3,830.

In a Monday news release, Churchill County reported its first death — a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The man had been hospitalized in Fallon, and died on Saturday, according to county health officials.

Statewide, at least 28,517 people have tested negative for the virus, and 39,528 tests have been conducted.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

