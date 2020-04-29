NEW: Clark County nears 200 COVID-19 deaths as state inches closer to 5K cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is nearing 200 COVID-19 related deaths after the number grew by 10 overnight, bringing the total to 198, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The county also saw an increase of cases in the last 24 hours, up 98 from Tuesday.

Of Nevada’s now 4,898 positive cases, 3,891 are reported in Clark County.

Nevada is reporting 225 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Tuesday night. This is up six from Monday’s numbers.

Overnight, the state’s number of cases grew by 93. Nevada is inching closer to 5K cases with 4,898 cases reported by the DHHS..

Statewide, more than 50,000 tests have been conducted and 36,130 people have tested negative for the coronavirus.

As cases continue to rise, so do the number of people who are recovering from COVID-19. According to SNHD’s Wednesday report, 2,507 people, or 64.43% of all cases reported in Clark County have recovered.

Click HERE to see the DHHS Dashboard

There were 24 deaths reported statewide on Wednesday, April 22, making that the highest number in a single day.

Washoe County announced Monday that a man in his 50s had died, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 28.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 2,681 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 106 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 425 total cases, up 15.

HENDERSON — 3533 total cases, up 6.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 22 cases, unchanged. Mesquite has 9 cases, indicating two new positive tests. Pahrump reports 29 total cases, unchanged.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — The county reports one new death and 14 new positive tests for COVID-19. A woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions died, county health officials said. The total number of cases now stands at 834, with 29 deaths. Currently, 37 people are hospitalized as the county works on a total of more than 500 active cases — almost 300 people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — Two females under 18, two women and one man tested positive for COVID-19. The area now has a total of 44 cases. Among today’s reports: a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 40s.

LYON COUNTY — A woman in her 70s has tested positive, bringing the county’s total to 27 cases of COVID-19.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.