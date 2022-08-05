LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD will start another new year of class on Monday, but for one east side campus, it’ll be the first new year.

This was the third Clark County Acceleration Academics campus to open just in time for the 2022-2023 school year. Students sidetracked with their education will now get another opportunity to earn their high school diploma

Alizeah Jones is an honor roll student trying to balance school and care for her younger siblings at home, now she’s learning at her own pace.

“Being given the independence that Acceleration Academics gives you when you attend, it allows you to feel better about the work you’re completing. You’re really going to take away a lot more because it’s up to you,” said Jones.

Clark County Acceleration Academics Director Wendy Thompson said the program is all about individualized learning.

“Every single student in our school has a personal advocate who reaches out to them multiple times every week to help with their social, emotional needs, to help knock down some of their nonacademic barriers to success,” said Thompson.

Jones says the flexibility and self-pace learning options have helped her stay on track to graduate this December.

“I do want to take some basic college courses out here while I can like my math and biology, things like that. I definitely want to attend college, I’m just trying to figure out which one,” said Jones.