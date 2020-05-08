New claims for unemployed insurance benefits decrease, but unemployment still record high

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since Nevada businesses closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits dropped.

According to Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, there was 28,550 initial claims filed during the week ending May 2, making it the lowest number of claims filed in one week since the business closures.

Even so, Nevada continues to grapple with its highest insured unemployment rate in history. The rate is at 22%. Since the beginning of the year, 440,761 claims for benefits have been filed.