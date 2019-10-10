New Cirque du Soleil show inspired by soccer star Lionel Messi

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superstar Lionel Messi has made his name on the soccer field. Now he’s leaving his mark on the stage.

Cirque du Soleil unveiled its newest show “Messi10” with its world premiere Thursday at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain. Messi and other stars lined the red carpet for the first show.

The Cirque is set up like a soccer match. It lasts for 90 minutes and is divided into two 45-minute halves. The stage is also designed to look like a soccer field. Acrobats perform alongside some video clips of of Messi’s career highlights, honoring the all-time great.

The soccer star collaborated with the show and even shot exclusive pictures for it.

The show will go on until January 2020. Once it finishes in Barcelona, it will move to Messi’s home country of Argentina.