New Circus Circus casino owner plans sandy pool complex

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A billionaire Las Vegas Strip resort owner told Nevada regulators he plans to renovate and expand the Circus Circus Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Phil Ruffin won final Nevada Gaming Commission approval on Thursday to buy the 51-year-old property for $825 million from MGM Resorts International.

He says he plans to add a swimming pool complex including sand beaches on vacant land nearby. Ruffin is a friend and business partner with President Donald Trump in the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories