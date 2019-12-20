New Circus Circus casino owner plans sandy pool complex

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A billionaire Las Vegas Strip resort owner told Nevada regulators he plans to renovate and expand the Circus Circus Las Vegas hotel-casino.
Phil Ruffin won final Nevada Gaming Commission approval on Thursday to buy the 51-year-old property for $825 million from MGM Resorts International.
He says he plans to add a swimming pool complex including sand beaches on vacant land nearby. Ruffin is a friend and business partner with President Donald Trump in the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas.