New children ride to debut at Circus Circus hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A new ride is coming to town on the Las Vegas Strip just in time for Halloween.

Circus Circus is set to introduce its newest attraction in the Adventuredome, the Twistin Tea Cups ride, creating an ultimate whimsical experience for trick-or-treaters.

The ride opens Sunday, Oct. 31, and will be located near the kiddie rides section.

Courtesy of Circus Circus Las Vegas

Guests wearing Halloween costumes will receive a 20% discount on admission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests who purchase a general admission pass during that time will receive a complimentary goodie bag.

Halloween costumes are encouraged, and costume masks will not be permitted

All guests are still required to wear appropriate face masks and follow local regulations relating to social distancing.

For more information about The Adventuredome at Circus Circus Las Vegas, visit https://www.circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome.