New child booster seat law focuses on height rather than weight, age

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a new year begins, new laws recently passed are beginning to take effect.

A new law regarding booster seats in Nevada focuses on height rather than the weight of a child when it comes to determining whether a child still needs to use a booster seat in a vehicle.

Assembly Bill 118 was first introduced in February 2021 and was approved back in May, taking effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The law now requires children shorter than four feet nine inches tall to continue to use a booster seat.

In the past, the booster seat law allowed children who were 60 pounds and six years of age to move on from the use of a booster seat.