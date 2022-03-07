LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is scheduled to open in Centennial Hills Mar. 10.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A Grand Opening celebration, the Chick-fil-A Centennial Hills at 95 Plaza will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Las Vegas with free Chick-fil-A for a year, and Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America.

The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Las Vegas area to aid in the fight against hunger.

The new restaurant will be located at 6410 Centennial Center Blvd., and it will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The new location will be open for both dine-in and drive-thru, and guests can continue to take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the Chick-fil-A app or through their online ordering system.