New Chick-fil-A restaurant to open Thursday in the west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-A fans will be happy to hear the Las Vegas valley is getting another restaurant. This time in the western part of the valley.

It will be located at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road and will open on Thursday, Jan. 7. with daily hours from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

To ensure safety for the employees and guests, the dining room will not be opening at that time but drive-thru window will be open and curbside pickup will be available for mobile orders.

As part of the grand opening, the restaurant will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the Las Vegas area. Additionally, the Chick-fil-A Foundation has partnered with Feeding America to donate $25,000 to a local food bank for every new restaurant opening.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s response to the coronavirus, please visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.