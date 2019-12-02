New Chick-fil-A opens at the Golden Nugget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ‘Mor chikin’ is now available in Las Vegas as the new Chick-fil-A held their grand opening Monday. The new location, inside of the Golden Nugget, opened their doors at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.

A couple of guests 8 News Now spoke to are visiting Las Vegas from Riverside, California, for a business trip. The couple was very excited to see a Chick-fil-A inside of the hotel, since there is not a location where they are from.

Their favorite part of the chain?

“The fries are everything, and the tenders are amazing because they taste fresh,” Nicole Estrada said. Her husband, Kristian, elaborated. “Every meal I always make sure to get two orders of fries.”

The hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.