LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-Fil-A is building a new restaurant on the southwest corner of Flamingo Road at Paradise Road.

A banner and an active construction area have popped up in the former location of P.F. Chang’s. The site is just south of the intersection, behind a Rebel gas station and right across Paradise from the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.

The Chick-Fil-A construction site on Paradise Road, just south of Flamingo Road on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The popular chain just opened a new restaurant in the northwest valley at 6410 Centennial Center Blvd.. Chick-Fil-A currently has 12 locations in Las Vegas — it just hit No. 10 in 2020, three years after the first one opened in 2017 in Henderson — and demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.

There are more than 2,700 Chick-Fil-A locations.

The chain is famous for giveaways when each store opens.