New charter school prepares for fall opening in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new charter school is opening its doors in North Las Vegas. Construction is underway, and it is set to make its debut this fall.

CIVICA Career & Collegiate Academy is a tuition-free K-7th grade public charter school. It is located off of East Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas.

CIVICA is now enrolling students with the hope of expanding further down the line all the way to 12th grade.

CIVICA will offer individualized instruction, stem curriculum, hands-on learning and leadership and character development programs for students targeting what they are truly interested in.

8 News Now spoke with the principal, as she believes it’s the perfect time to open and give students the interactions and connections they need.

“I call our academy the ‘North Star’ of North Las Vegas,” said Principal Eve Breier. “We are just excited to engage with our families and get them involved. Make sure our students are career and college ready.”

This charter school is based in Florida and it has been in the works for three years to bring it to North Las Vegas.

They are also currently looking for staffing for this fall, providing job opportunities to the valley.

Open enrollment runs through the end of February and a lottery runs on March 1. Spaces are limited.