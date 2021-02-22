New charter school opening in North Las Vegas this fall

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With some kids heading back to the classroom as soon as next week, a new charter school is open for enrollment in North Las Vegas.

CIVICA Nevada Career & Collegiate Academy, an individualized instruction academy, is set to make its debut this fall. The school’s focus is on hands-on learning through STEM and career-oriented curriculum.

The school will also provide leadership and character development programs for students K-12.

“We are looking at our school opening in August, and our campus is looking to be ready in July. The school is going to be a K-12 school,” said Dr. Eve Breier, principal. “We’re opening next year as a K-7, and every year after that, we will be adding a grade level until we are at 12th grade. We are looking to serve almost 1700 students when we are at capacity.”

Parents like Laura Doroteo can’t wait for their kids to start school at CIVICA. She says it is right by her house, and the class sizes will be smaller, which means more individualized attention for her children. She also loves that fact that she doesn’t have to pay out of pocket for her children to have a good education.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for my kids to start from the beginning and stay at the same school through high school,” Doroteo said. “At first, when I heard charter school, I thought, ‘Oh, I can’t afford that,’ but when I found out it was free tuition, I think that was the push that really made me go for it.”

Open enrollment runs through the end of this month, and a lottery runs on March 1, as spaces are limited.

They are also looking to staff the entire school by this summer. If you are interested in applying, click here.