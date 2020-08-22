New charter school caters to Pre-K 4-year-olds and Kindergarten students

Close up of child’s hands drawing at white paper within colorful pens and paints.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy, an ongoing independent evaluation has found that during the year before Kindergarten — Pre-K children develop literacy, language, and math skills faster than non-participating children. Gains made by Pre-K children are 37 to 176 percent greater than those of non-Pre-K children and persist into the elementary grades.

Educational programs like Pre-k 4-year-old can help children learn, grow, mature, and flourish.

Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy believes that giving a child an early start will lead to excellence, so it wants to announce that their charter school will be dedicated to Pre-K 4-year-old and Kindergarten grades only! Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy believes that giving a child an early start will lead to excellence!

Requirements to attend Rainbow Dreams Early Learning Academy are as followed:

Child must be 4 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 for the Pre-K program and 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2020, for the Kindergarten program

Parents interested in learning more can call 702 638-0222 or go to www.rainbowdreamsacademy.org.