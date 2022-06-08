LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District announced Wednesday that new leaders have been selected within CCSD ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

“I look forward to seeing the new ideas these individuals bring to the District as we continue to improve academic outcomes for our students and working conditions for employees,” Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said. “I wish our outgoing leadership continued success as other district’s across the country look to build on the successful programs and models CCSD has established throughout the years.”

Dr. Shana Rafalski has been selected as Chief of Staff. She has worked in education for 20 years, and her contract will be presented to the CCSD Board of Trustees on Thursday. She is tentatively scheduled to begin June 16.

Carol Tolx has already begun her new role as Chief Human Resources Officer on June 1. She has worked in education for more than two decades.

Nathan Miller has been chosen as Chief of Facilities to oversee the maintenance and construction of CCSD schools. He has worked for CCSD since 2001 and will begin work June 10.

Alaina Criner-Wilson will begin as Assistant Superintendent in the Curriculum and Instruction Division on July 1. She has worked for CCSD for the last 14 years.