New CCSD Deputy Superintendent appointment announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara announced on April 23 the appointment of long-time Nevada educator and CCSD veteran Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell as Deputy Superintendent of Schools.

Dr. Larsen-Mitchell currently acts as Chief Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Officer for the District.

“I am delighted to announce this appointment,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.

The newly appointed deputy has been a member of CCSD since 1994 and has held several positions, including teacher, dean of students, assistant principal, building principal, executive director in curriculum and school associate superintendent.

“Dr. Larsen-Mitchell’s dedication to excellence and innovation, as well as her in-depth organizational knowledge, makes her the perfect candidate to take this position in service of our 320,000 students,” added Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara.