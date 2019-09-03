New Catholic school opens in North Las Vegas, offers unique experience for students

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School welcomed students to the first day of classes at its North Las Vegas campus.

The new Catholic school has set itself apart from the rest of the field thanks to a unique experience it offers. Students are in class four days a week and work a corporate job on the fifth day. That job is used for up to 60 percent of the student’s tuition costs.

According to its website, St. Viator is “part of the largest network [Cristo Rey Network] of high schools in the country that exclusively serve students of limited economic means.”

The Cristo Rey Network says it is the only of its kind, integrating four years of rigorous education with professional work experience.