New cat hospital opens in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– There’s a new facility to take your cats for care.

Summerlin Cat Hospital is now opened at 9691 Trailwood Drive, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway.

“Over the past year I have noticed there has been an increasing number of cats seen at animal hospitals. And I wanted a place that could elevate some fear and anxiety for those individual cats,” Dr. Anna Daffara said.

Dr. Daffara and her team use certain tactics to help cats relax –for a stress-free visit. Cats need special attention..especially when it comes to preventative care.

“Cats are very stoic. So it’s not that they hide pain it’s just that they are less likely or quickly to show pain as dogs or humans,” Dr. Daffara added.

Dr. Daffara says yearly check-ups are important because most diseases are caught on basic exams.

“I love to see cats thrive. I love seeing kittens and then as they get older. It’s fun to watch their transformation and treat them year after year,” Dr. Daffara added.

For more information, please visit here.