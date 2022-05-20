LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nonprofit organization Hearts Alive Village is hosting the grand opening of its new Cat Café and Lounge on Sunday.

The café is home to about 30 adoptable cats and kittens in an environment that allows humans and felines to relax and socialize while the animals wait for a family of their own.

Entrance is free, but visitors need to make an appointment so that the cats are not overwhelmed.

The lounge will be open 7 days a week from noon to 8 p.m. An entry donation is $15 an hour per person, and donations are always accepted.

For those looking to adopt, the entrance donation would be deducted from the price of adoption if approved.

According to Hearts Alive Village, over 300,000 homeless cats and kittens are in the valley. In 2021, the organization took in over 1,400 cats.

To book an online appointment, visit this link.

The Cat Café and Lounge is located at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd.