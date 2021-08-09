New CASA volunteers sworn-in as advocates in the foster care community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Court-appointed special advocates are considered the voice for the children in Clark County who are placed in the foster care system.

On Monday, about two dozen new CASA volunteers were sworn in to help meet the need in Southern Nevada.

During the virtual ceremony, Judge Frank Sullivan spoke on the importance of the volunteer positions and the crucial role each holds in Clark County.

The latest positions being filled by volunteers include a former law enforcement officer, a fire department employee, a teacher, and a UNLV student.

The new group of 20 volunteers initiated a two-year commitment in Monday’s ceremony where Judge Sullivan appointed them to best advocate for the interest of the children.

Overall, 52 minors will be assigned to the new list of volunteers.

The CASA program started in 1980 and currently has nearly 400-volunteers, but there is still more room to grow, as the program looks to increase the team to one thousand volunteers down the road.

According to Judge Sullivan, the volunteers will be working with abused or neglected children in Clark County and helping them grow and achieve new goals throughout their lives.

“We get a lot of reports from the Department of Family Services. They are the case managers in charge of taking care of the children.” Sullivan also adds, “Those reports are cold and give only facts. They don’t give us the essence. CASA does that, what the child likes and hopes and dreams of.”

Each volunteer sworn-in on Monday was individually recognized and is prepared to help get each child out of the system as quickly as possible.

Judge Sullivan added, that once a child gets connected with CASA, they are able to have a voice in the system which ultimately means a future.