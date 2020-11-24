New capacity restrictions to impact Clark County libraries, students doing distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The new capacity restrictions put in place by Gov. Steve Sisolak in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 will impact libraries across the state. Libraries have become popular places for students during the pandemic, with most doing distance learning.

The Las Vegas Clark County Library District met today at 10:30 a.m. to discuss how they can reduce capacity in library buildings to 25%.

That is the new capacity limit for people inside a building following Sisolak’s new directive, including students who access the resources the library provides while distance learning.

A spokesperson for the library district told 8 News Now that it is taking a while to work out the details due to there being so many different size buildings in Clark County.

All 25 Las Vegas Clark County Library District buildings fully reopened in June with various services, including access to computers, seating, study rooms, workshops and lectures.

A mandatory mask requirement was in effect at these libraries and will stay in place for staff and customers.

Sisolak strengthened the mask mandate to now require everyone to wear a mask at public or private businesses and venues.

We’re still waiting to see the changes the district plans to make and how that may affect customers in the next three weeks.