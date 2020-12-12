New campaign launches to promote return of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Events launched its new campaign Saturday to promote the return of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to Las Vegas in 2021.

The campaign, “There is ONLY One NFR/There is ONLY One Vegas,” celebrates the city’s embrace of the Wrangler NFR since 1985 and the citywide support that the event receives during its annual 10-day run each December.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Las Vegas did not host the Wrangler NFR this year. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association moved the Wrangler NFR to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Wrangler NFR will return to the Thomas & Mack Center from Dec. 2 – 11, 2021.

There is ONLY One #NFR There is ONLY One #Vegas pic.twitter.com/2XKb1inO8H — Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (@LasVegasNFR) December 12, 2020

Las Vegas Events says its campaign captures what has been missed and further enlightens the experience in Las Vegas that has become an annual tradition for hundreds of thousands of fans.

The campaign includes a reel of current and former Wrangler NFR champions, Las Vegas celebrities and icons, entertainers and those within the rodeo industry promoting Las Vegas as the host city.

WATCH the campaign video:

Las Vegas Events says a robust social and digital campaign will continue with the addition of video content, story telling and build up throughout 2021.

“This campaign is our most aggressive to date,” said Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events. “We missed everything about hosting the Wrangler NFR, which for the first time since 1984 wasn’t contested at the iconic Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Wrangler NFR is the heart of a festival-like celebration that brings to life a huge piece of Americana – and this campaign captures that spirit as we build up to the return in December of 2021.”

Over the 35 years in Las Vegas, more than 5.9 million fans have attended the NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center, according to Las Vegas Events. During that same span, LVE has paid out more than $224 million in prize money to the contestants and compensation to stock contractors.

For more information on the Wrangler NFR, click HERE.