New campaign encourages customers to call, connect with loved ones while isolated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several local pizza shops across the valley are using special pizza boxes to send a message while in quarantine.
This weekend, some pizza boxes will look a little out-of-the-ordinary. The boxes will have a message on them saying “This pizza box wants you to call your Grandma.”
Specific pizza shops are part of a non-branded campaign, launched by Cox Communications, that is encouraging residents to make a connection with loved ones while in isolation.
The campaign, called #NowMoreThanEver, also includes shopping cart ads, billboards and television spots.
Napoli Pizza, located at 6121 Lake Mead Boulevard, is just one of the shops participating in the campaign.