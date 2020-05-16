New campaign encourages customers to call, connect with loved ones while isolated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several local pizza shops across the valley are using special pizza boxes to send a message while in quarantine.

This weekend, some pizza boxes will look a little out-of-the-ordinary. The boxes will have a message on them saying “This pizza box wants you to call your Grandma.”

Specific pizza shops are part of a non-branded campaign, launched by Cox Communications, that is encouraging residents to make a connection with loved ones while in isolation.

Campaign encourages Las Vegans to connect with friends, loved ones during isolation

Campaign encourages Las Vegans to connect with friends, loved ones during isolation

The campaign, called #NowMoreThanEver, also includes shopping cart ads, billboards and television spots.

Napoli Pizza, located at 6121 Lake Mead Boulevard, is just one of the shops participating in the campaign.