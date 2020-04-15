New call center opens to handle questions regarding unemployment claims in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation or DETR is opening its new unemployment Insurance call center Wednesday to help assist people with questions related to the unemployment insurance filing process.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced earlier in the month that a call center would be opened to help with the thousands of inquiries coming from the public. The call center is manned by around 100 employees.

The call center will answer a newly established general question toll-free hotline: (800) 603-9671. Operation hours will mirror the state’s current expanded unemployment insurance call center hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to DETR, “Specific claim scenarios cannot be answered via this hotline, and those questions should be directed to the DETR phone lines.”

DETR is also requesting that people file on certain days depending on the first letter in their last name.