New businesses coming to North Las Vegas with goal to revitalize the area

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is one area in the Valley that is creating change, opportunities and much-needed services and products. 8 News Now took a look at the revitalization of the business corridor along Lake Mead and Civic Center in North Las Vegas.

“We love the people here in North Las Vegas,” said Arnold Alas, general manager of CaliBombs & Burgers. “They show us a lot of support.”

Coming up on a year in business, CaliBombs & Burgers aims to serve the best quality California burgers.

“I feel like North Las Vegas is a good place. It’s different; there’s so many people here, so many cultures,” explained Alas.

From burgers to chicken wings and onion rings, you can get it at CaliBombs for an affordable price.

“Just want to serve our underserved communities and bring something different to this area,” said Alas.

CaliBombs & Burgers said their goal is to bring fresh meat and ingredients to the community of North Las Vegas.

“This area looked really empty a year ago,” recalled Alas. “It’s definitely helping, and it’s bringing more people to North Las Vegas.”

Janet Vargas was born and raised in North Las Vegas. She is amazed with the changes to the area, especially across from CaliBombs. College Park Shopping Center not only has more stores, Vargas said she can get services she needs there, too.

“So much change to, like, next to the Ross. The Ross used to be a La Bonita,” remembered Vargas. “Now, people are more open to coming.”

Both Vargas and Alas said thanks to this business boom, there is a real community feel.

“We want the community to just feel happy, and we also want the generation that’s coming up to be able to enjoy a safe environment and feel like North Las Vegas is not a place like everybody sees it, but a place that they can call home,” expressed Alas.