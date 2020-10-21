New Burlington store opens Oct. 30 in east valley’s Charleston Commons shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chain retailer, Burlington, is opening a new story in east Las Vegas next week. The retailer, known for its deals on apparel, will open its new store on Oct. 30 in the Charleston Commons shopping center, located near Nellis and Charleston Boulevards.

The new store will operate Monday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington has implemented safety measures at all of its locations, such as social distancing signage, one way entrances and exits, spacious store layout and more.

Both customers and associates are expected to wear face masks, the company noted in a press release. “If a customer does not have a mask but wishes to wear one, we will provide them one,” Burlington added.

Each store, the company says, is routinely clean and disinfected. Shopping cart wipes are also available for customers.

Individuals looking to work for Burlington can learn more about joining the team by visiting www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.