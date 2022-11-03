Brooklyn’s Best has opened a second location on Charleston Boulevard near the Arts District in downtown Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First Friday is just a day away, and Brooklyn’s Best Pizza & Pasta is the latest restaurant on the scene near the Arts District.

Four weeks after a soft opening in early October, the new Italian restaurant in the Holsum Lofts building at 241 W. Charleston might become the next big discovery for pizza lovers in downtown Las Vegas.

It’s the second location for owner Joey Gonzalez, who opened Brooklyn’s Best in January of 2019 on South Fort Apache Road just south of Tropicana Avenue.

Gonzalez came on the scene when he traveled from Texas to win the International Pizza Challenge at the annual International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. His “Eggplant Delight” took the title, and it’s on the menu at Brooklyn’s Best.

Now, the Brooklyn native calls Las Vegas home.

The dining room says “New York” but it isn’t enormous, so it might fill up fast as people discover the place. And that might not take long as the neon sign beckons a whole new crowd this weekend. As if the sign isn’t inviting enough, the front door follows a New York subway theme. (A “selfie spot” out the back door looks just like a subway, too.) The murals inside are scenes from Brooklyn, with New York sports legends featured.

“It will be our first time going through First Friday,” Jennie McCarty said. She’s the manager at the new downtown location. “We’re excited to find out what it will bring.”

On one hand, it’s a place to grab a lunch special during the week — two slices and a drink for $7.95, and you get to choose from a variety of pies. On the other hand, it’s a deep menu with everything from calzones to veal parmesan to linguini with white clam sauce.

But if you ask McCarty, go with “Grandma’s Pie” — a 16-inch “thin square deep dish” with sweet plum tomato sauce, garlic, olive oil, mozzarella and basil. Then again, she really likes the wings with a side of Mike’s Hot Honey. And the salmon salad … maybe in a “pizza bowl.”

There’s no shortage of choices.

Next up on Brooklyn Best’s to-do list: An appearance at the Las Vegas Pizza Festival on Saturday, Nov. 12. And then, a grand opening on Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m.