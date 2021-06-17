New Boys Town facility will reduce waiting time for autism testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit that helps save children and heal families has a new facility. Boys Town has a second behavioral health clinic spa. Most importantly, this should help reduce the waiting time for autism testing.

The organization which has been in Nevada for 30 years offers behavioral health services for kids and their families.

The new facility is in the southwest part of the valley and offers a one-stop shop for children with intellectual, emotional, and physical disabilities.

The clinic will help with autism testing, therapy, and support siblings of those with autism.

“That initial diagnosis and testing allows them to receive the services whether it’s occupational therapy, physical or speech or educational services. It’s a huge sense of relief. This is what my son or daughter needs to be the most successful,” said John Etzell, executive director of Boys Town.

The current waitlist for autism testing is 16 to 18 months. Boys Town hopes to decrease that time and serve at least 200 more families.