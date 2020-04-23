New book designed to help children understand coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new book aims to help parents talk to their kids about the coronavirus pandemic. It’s called “Anna and the Germ that came to Visit.”

It was written by former 8 News Now anchor Christianne Klein, along with her mother, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

The book was inspired by Klein’s own life and trying to explain what’s happening in the world to her 2-year-old daughter.

“All of my friends and family that are parents to little ones were going through the same thing. You want to comfort your children, you want to make them feel better about this but there was no book for this. So, I got the inspiration from that and said there needs to be a book,” Klein said.

“Children actually project themselves and see themselves. So, if Anna is scared, they know that they feel scared. If Anna is feeling sad, they can relate to feeling sad,” said co-author Helene Van Sant-Klein.