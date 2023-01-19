LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a move that could signal a new beginning for boaters at Lake Mead, the popular marina at Callville Bay has a new boat launch ramp. This didn’t take construction crews days or weeks to build and install; it took a few people, a large forklift, and a boat a few minutes.

It is called the Mobi-mat BAM launch ramp. The effort was spearheaded by Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) who also installed the ramp — or to put it another way — rolled it out on Wednesday.

According to the manufacturer the Mobi-mat “is a patented, roll-out polyester beach access mat, designed for creating boat launches and accommodating light and medium vehicle traffic on supporting but unstable grounds such as sand, soil, mud, and gravel on the shoreline of lakes.”

A similar mat was rolled-out at Temple Bar marina on the Arizona side of Lake Mead in late 2022. According to several people involved in the project, the installation of the mats has been approved by the National Park Service.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Lake Mead Mohave Adventures (LMMA) installed a brand-new Mobi-mat® BAM™ launch ramp at Callville Bay Marina. With Callville Bay’s original ramp now closed due to the historic low lake levels, the Mobi-mat® BAM™ (Photo: LMMA)

In the coming months, the National Park Service – which manages the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, will present plans for Lake Mead marinas going forward given that the lake level is still expected to drop more than 20 feet this coming year.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday Lake Mead’s water level is 1,045.81 feet above sea level. This is just over 183 feet below its highest level or full pool.

The recent rain in the Lake Mead and Las Vegas area has helped a little raising the lake by almost one foot since the beginning of 2023.