LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New legislation for 2024 included Senate Bill 232 which extends postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year, ensuring that mothers will have healthcare for delivery complications and postpartum depression.

State and local leaders praised the passage and said access to health care like this will decrease pregnancy-related deaths. Moms across the valley and medical professionals called the bill life-changing legislation.

Mom and licensed therapist Christine Lawler was caught off guard by postpartum depression with her first child.

“I was already a therapist, but when I became a mom myself and experienced postpartum depression and anxiety, it really put things into perspective for me,” Lawler said. “I’d wanted to be a mom for my whole entire life, and even just the thought of her waking up in the middle of the night and latching,” Lawler said. “It was all of this stuff that was brand new, and I didn’t know how to do it, and I didn’t know if I was good enough at it.”

She said experiencing postpartum depression once makes it more likely to experience it again during another pregnancy. Prepared, she sought out therapy and medication with her other children.

“A lot of people that at first have a hard time acknowledging that this is depression and anxiety,” Lawler said. “It’s okay and you can get help.”

(Courtesy of Christine Lawler)

SB232 will build a foundation for postpartum care including comprehensive mental and physical health screenings, and treatment. The inclusion helps break the stigmatism.

“All of a sudden you are pouring out of your cup constantly and your cup doesn’t get filled as much. That can be really trying on a mother,” second-time mom Jordan Jostes explained.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1 in 8 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression.

While Jostes didn’t experience it, she was anxious.

“I do think some anxiety is natural when you are all of a sudden taking care of a human that you are trying to get to know and trying to keep alive and also take care of yourself and healing from childbirth,” Jostes said.

Second-time mom Jordan Jostes. (KLAS)

Both women are happy to know help is more accessible thanks to this new law.

“Every child’s outcome is impacted by a mom’s mental health and well-being and if we can support moms, we are supporting children,” Lawler said.

“I think it’s important that mothers seek out help when they feel they need it, and the fact that it’s now an option for more mothers, I think is going to be great,” Jostes said.

A local OBGYN, Christina Nguyen, said the cause for postpartum depression ranges from hormonal imbalances, pressures of breastfeeding and producing adequate milk, and lifestyle changes and stress.

She confirms those with a history of depression and anxiety, or in a prior pregnancy, are more at risk for postpartum depression.

“We know that effective, comprehensive Postpartum Care saves lives. Being a new mom is challenging enough without having to worry about being dropped from your health insurance and losing access to care that may be necessary for months after giving birth,” Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said in a statement sent to 8 News Now. “More than half of births in Nevada are covered by Medicaid, and Senate Bill 232 will give thousands of Nevada families peace of mind that moms can get the Postpartum Care they need.”

While Lawler’s facility does not take Medicaid, she does have free resources you can find on her website.