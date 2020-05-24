New bike trails, pump track open at Floyd Lamb Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local bikers now have new trails to explore at Floyd Lamb Park.

Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore officially opened the new mountain bike trails and pump track with an opening ceremony on Saturday.

The director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Las Vegas says the new amenities have been in the works since 2003, when the city was preparing to take over the land from the state.

“I think the new bike trail is great, first of all, for the kids because it gives them something to do and it’s their generation of how they like to ride,” one bike rider told 8 News Now.

The setup brings 4.2 miles of new mountain bike trails that range in skill level. The pump track is 1,400-square-feet with a circuit of banked turns.

The project cost the city $425,000.