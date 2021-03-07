New bike shop rolls into downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With COVID-19 restrictions easing and the announcement of festivals returning, new businesses are popping up around the Las Vegas valley.

Electric bikes have recently become more popular, and have made their way to downtown Las Vegas.

Koto Bike is a new shop that carries battery-operated bikes.

“When we ride these around town, people just eat them up, asking can they rent one, can they buy one and yeah, they definitely can,” said Shaun Powell, CEO of Koto Bikes.

After more than a year of planning and practice, their doors are open.

“When opening day came, it was like we’ve done this a hundred times. Like the NBA players, I’ve shot ball a thousand times with no one looking, so game time, I’m ready to go,” said Devin Cole, co-owner of Koto Bike.

Powell and Cole are the owners and they say the electric bike is an easy ride, reaching 15 miles per hour.

“It has lights, it has a horn, it has turn signals, it has a mirror, two seats… the comfortability is unmatched,” Powell explained.

Picture of a “Koto Bike.” The new bike shop is located at 8 E Charleston Blvd in downtown Las Vegas.

Entrepreneurship for these 27-year-olds has had its share of twists and turns.

“We’ve definitely experienced every doubt, every ‘you can’t do this,’ but on the flip side, we’ve gotten a lot of encouragement and love because we are in uncharted waters,” Cole said.

Some of that love is for fellow downtown businesses, and tourists looking to explore the area.

Powell and Cole say opening during the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise, allowing them to plan for possible future shutdowns, build their social media following and prepare for expansion to other cities.

Powell says it helps that their business is a socially-distance vehicle.

“If we would’ve been open when the pandemic first hit, we would’ve been a huge hit,” he said.

“I really think that the moon and the stars are the limit. I really think we have something great here,” Cole noted.

