LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— With National Bike Month coming to a close, the Regional Transportation Commission has partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to unveil a new bike-share station near downtown Las Vegas.

On Monday, May 23, the new 3.0 station will be available for public use. Located near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive, the new station will feature a more streamlined design with additional energy-saving features.

The Regional Transportation Commission is continuing its promotional offer for a free 30-day explorer pass till the end of May. The pass can be obtained by using promo code BIKEMONTH22 at check out on bikeshare.rtcsnv.com.