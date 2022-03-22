Construction near area known as Southwest Ridge to start in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new bike park is coming to the southwest valley, with construction expected to begin early next year.

Clark County on Tuesday announced plans to build a 17-acre park at the corner of Warm Springs Road and S. Fort Apache Road. The site is on the edge of development, where some existing trails head off into the hills.

Mike Skoy, owner of The Vault bike shop in the northwest valley, said a new park in the southwest would be a welcome addition.

“People have been riding in that area for years,” Skoy said. He called the area Southwest Ridge, and said putting a park there will likely draw more people to trails in the area.

A news conference to kick off planning for the park is scheduled Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Faiss Park, 7025 S. Fort Apache Road, just north of the site of the planned park.

“The bike park will be the first of its kind in unincorporated Clark County,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “From beginner riders to advanced, the park will be a great space to teach best safety practices and get more folks outdoors.”

The new bike park is expected to include:

Multi-level skills courses

Obstacles

A pump track

Singletrack for beginners to advanced riders

The park, funded by a grant from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act, will consist of a 50-space parking lot, entry plaza with site lighting, entry kiosk, prefabricated restroom, large-group shade pavilion, smaller shade structures, main entry gate and fencing, perimeter post and cable fencing, and landscaping, according to a Clark County news release.

Skoy said the trails have been there as long as people have been riding bikes — some possibly originated as burro trails.

He noted that the trail system around Las Vegas is growing, including a park recently built for mountain biking at Floyd Lamb State Park in the northwest valley. These parks are good places for families to bike for recreation, he said.

As more trails are added, Las Vegas is becoming more of a destination for mountain biking, including premiere places like Bootleg Canyon and the hills above the town of Blue Diamond. Plans were announced in late January for a mountain biking park at Lee Canyon.