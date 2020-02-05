New bar focusing on Canadian sports, culture to open at the D in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The D Las Vegas will soon have a new addition. It’s called “BarCanada,” and designers are calling it an “ode to Canadian sports and culture.” The bar will be a hockey-inspired tavern that merges modern design and specialty cocktails with a game-day viewing space.

It is part of the hotel’s 9,000-square-foot second-level expansion. The D says the bar will bring on-site programming by VSiN, where their team of experts will provide sports betting analysis and live insights.

The 2,000-square-foot, 20-seat bar will span 60 feet. Fans will be able to catch major sporting events in a space surrounded by 85-inch TVs. The chairs will be embroidered with maple-leaves and plenty of red interior.

BarCanada is set to open sometime in March.