New bakery caters to dogs in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all dog lovers, there’s a new business in northwest Las Vegas that caters to man’s best friend.

The Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is a boutique-style business located in the growing Skye Canyon Marketplace off U.S. 95 and Skye Canyon Drive.

It offers a wide variety of baked-goods, products, and toys for dogs as well as grooming.

The owner, Richard Hansen, said they’ve been trying to expand in the northwest valley for a few years.

“We just knew that this is the area that we needed to be in. We do have another store that’s pretty close, but I think it’s going to work out really good with the growth that’s coming here.” ))

Hansen said his new store has been very busy since opening last month.

