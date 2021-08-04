New attraction — FlyOver in Las Vegas set to open Sept. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Taking flight on the Las Vegas Strip is about to become a reality on Sept.1.

“FlyOver in Las Vegas” is a new immersive flight ride set to take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over 22 of the American West’s most spectacular destinations.

Photo Courtesy: photo courtesy: FlyOver in Las Vegas by Pursuit

Guests will get a peek of the plunging river valleys of the Grand Canyon and take in the sights of Oregon’s Cascade Volcanic Arc, and those are just two of several picturesque backdrops featured on the ride.

The attraction also uses six degrees of motion that enable guests to feel every sweeping movement of the journey.

Special effects including wind, mist, and location-specific scents will also be a part of the experience.

The ride is located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard and will open daily to guests of all ages.

“FlyOver in Las Vegas” will also open with two flight ride experiences and a full-service bar.

Ticket prices start at $24 for children (ages 12 and under) and $34 for adults.

