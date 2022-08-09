LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip.

The Atomic Golf Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half from now.

Founder and CEO of Flite Golf John Vollbrecht spoke to 8 News Now ahead of the groundbreaking for the new location on Tuesday.

“It might be hard to imagine, but in about 14 months, you’ll have a four-story, 99,000 square foot building sitting here with beautiful views of the mountains, downtown,” he said. “It’s gonna change the whole look and feel of this part of the Strip.”

The project marks Flite Golf’s first venture in Las Vegas.

“It’s our first one here and it’s gonna be the biggest facility we’ve built, so go big or go home,” Vollbrecht added.

