LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More new construction is headed to the already booming southwest valley as a new facility for Ashley Furniture Industries was announced on Friday.

The more than 200,000 square-foot concrete tilt-up warehouse will include a retail showroom component

in addition to a distribution center.

The project will also include full site improvements, paving, concrete, and

landscaping.

The project is scheduled to begin in June and is scheduled to be completed in

July 2023.