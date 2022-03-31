LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Artisan Hotel Boutique has a new owner and a new design, as it could be the first marijuana-friendly hotel in the Las Vegas valley.

Pro Hospitality Group CEO Alex Rizk said the Artisan Hotel Boutique will have all-inclusive cannabis activities.

“The Artisan is a real unique and historical asset for Vegas,” said Rizk. “So we’re still going to keep a few things to make sure the former fans or former guests are happy but I think they’ll be happy with the facelift we’re going to give it.”

The inspiration comes from the Clarendon hotel, which the group owns and operates in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rizk said he partnered with Marquee Commercial to acquire the Artisan.

“The primary thing we want to focus on is the love for the locals. everyone from the locals, to the dealers to the bartenders and late-night crews that when they finish work, they have their own little sanctuary that they can come to and have great food, great drinks, and great overall vibe that they can get back to,” said Nick DiFerdinando, a cofounder for Marquee Commercial.

Rizk said guests can expect 5-course gourmet meals infused with cannabis served by celebrity chefs, high potent CBD spa treatments and they are working to partner with the dispensaries in the valley.

“Basically we’re going to create or design our cannabis program around what will be allowed to be done,” explained Rizk. “We are a hotel first and we’ll be able to design our program around the new format moving forward. For some reason, if the laws wouldn’t work for this, we would still have this great boutique, fun revived hotel in the heart of Las Vegas.”

The cost of renovations at the Artisan is expected to cost $3 million. Owners hope to be done with the project by fall.

“The cannabis consumption when we are able to do that in the state is just a bonus, it’s part of the experience,” added DiFerdinando.