LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Water Street in Henderson gets a new destination restaurant Wednesday when Azzurra Cucina Italiana opens.

The bright blend of colors, cocktails and Italian dishes is the dream of architect Windom Kimsey, a rebirth of some of his favorite food in a unique setting he created.

“When people dine at Azzurra, we know they’ll remember everything about the experience,” Kimsey said Tuesday evening. “From the atmosphere to the food, and service. Everyone is very attentive, the space is beautiful, and the food is delicious.”

The bold mission: raise the bar for dining in Henderson.

“Azzurra Cucina Italiana brings a different type of elevated dining experience to Water Street. It brings the unique intimacy and tasty culinary aspects of an upscale Strip restaurant to downtown Henderson,” Kimsey said.

Decor at Azzurra Cucina Italiana on Water Street in Henderson. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A distinctive building at the south end of the Water Street District in Henderson is the site of a new restaurant — Azzurra Cucina Italiana — which is scheduled to open on Tuesday. The upper floors contain apartments. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

General manager Walter Ciccone works at Azzurra Cucina Italiana on Saturday in preparation for the planned opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Water Street in Henderson. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A patio at Azzurra Cucina Italiana. The new restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Water Street in Henderson. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Murals line a new bocce court next to Azzurra Cucina Italiana on Water Street in Henderson. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A sign at Water Street and Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Kimsey and his wife, Annelisa Polk, sought out the expert talents of another husband and wife team to make Azzurra happen — general manager Walter Ciccone and chef Alessandra Madeira of Bratalian Neopolitan Cantina, which closed in 2018. Kimsey was a regular customer and the team will bring back several dishes that were featured at Bratalian.

Ciccone was at Azzurra on Saturday, making sure everything was perfect in the dining room as the restaurant went through a friends-and-family soft opening leading up to Wednesday night’s debut. The restaurant will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

A distinctive building at the south end of the Water Street District in Henderson is the site of a new restaurant — Azzurra Cucina Italiana — which is scheduled to open on Tuesday. The upper floors contain apartments. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Colorful murals, a bocce court and an attractive patio complement the bar and dining room on the lower floor of an angular three-story building that Kimsey created. It contains apartments, the restaurant and Kimsey’s architecture business. Making it all happen has been a bit of an adventure.

“Honestly, this is the first restaurant I’ve been a part of from beginning to end,” Kimsey said. “Through the process, I’ve learned all of the specific requirements that go into building, starting, and running a restaurant. The process has been exciting every step of the way.”

A news release announcing the opening describes Azzurra as a “chef-driven and architect-designed space.”

Chef Alessandra brings experience in New York and Las Vegas by way of Rio de Janeiro. “The classically trained chef brings renowned recipes to the Azzurra kitchen including cold starters like Caesar and Caprese Salads, hot starters like Chef’s Famous Meatballs and Grilled Octopus, pastas like Penne Vodka and Orecchiette Pugliese, and mains like Lemon Chicken and Pan Seared Salmon. Each dish centers around quality ingredients and traditional preparation,” according to the release.