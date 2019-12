LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new kind of apple is coming to a grocery store near you. Researchers and farmers created an apple that lasts up to a year in your fridge.

It took them two decades to make it at Washington State University. The apple is called “Cosmic Crisp.”

It got its name from the small bright spots that resemble stars in the sky. The acidity of the apple prevents it from turning brown.

Only 450,000 boxes are available this year. More will be available next year.